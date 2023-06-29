Look out rightsourcing, it is time for reshoring

Over the last two or so decades we have seen offshoring, rightsourcing and now reshoring within contract electronics. Our Contract Electronics Manufacturing Operations Manager, David O’Keeffe discusses.

You would be right in thinking we have been at this a long time. However, the need for your contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) partner to be close at hand has never really changed.

Let us consider why?

South East Asia is very good at making lots of things quickly. Thus, if you had a large number of products, the region offered quick turnaround times and often at much lower prices. So, a definite plus for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) wanting components or products at high-volume. This is what was called offshoring.

Then came rightshoring

UK CEMs had to evolve. Due to a number of factors including wage costs, UK CEMs simply could not compete when it came to high volumes. So the UK became known for smaller batches of higher quality components and or products. For higher volume components, it still proved cost-effective to have some components and tooling made offshore – usually in South East Asia, whilst the higher value assemblies and components were made or sourced closer to home. Still, no real problem there.

Until of course we encountered COVID

Then the world as we know it turned pretty much upside down. Components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) we could easily source from South East Asia and assemble in the UK, became scarce and expensive overnight and the grey market – where companies are not official suppliers – thrived. UK manufacturing suffered. Industry figures over the period 2020-2022 did not make for great reading if you wanted to sleep soundly at night.

Those who could, opened up their supply chains, some resorted to stockpiling and others turned to running two or more almost identical product lines using different components. Then came the energy crisis. With manufacturers now paying between a third and up to 50% more for electricity, price, or rather value for the price, has become extremely important.

Hence the arrival of the latest buzz word – reshoring

Reshoring really is not new. Any OEM or CEM knows that your supply chain security is fundamental to your long-term success. Having suppliers within the UK, where possible, even better. Wise OEMs choose CEMs that function as part of the business. This has never really changed.

A CEM functioning as a true extension of your business necessitates open and honest communication. Thus, if you cannot find a component, you let the customer or OEM know and suggest an alternative including for example, running two designs for the same product side by side. Or, if your normal supplier cannot provide certain components, you have enough financial and or supply chain flexibility to source it from elsewhere.

Unfortunately whatever we call it, volatility is here to stay

The energy crisis is showing no real sign of dissipating, necessitating manufacturers to look at alternative energy sources such as renewables. These come at a cost and the return on investment is not immediate. However, a trusted relationship means just that. Trusting that you can work together for the long haul to not just weather the storm, but continue to provide the solutions our customers’ customer i.e. every one of us, needs when it comes to healthcare, transportation, communications, defence, etc.

So really, reshoring is what good OEMs and CEMs do naturally when they work together as one.

For further information please email sales@trojanelectronics.co.uk