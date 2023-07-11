MIKROE’s IrDA 4 Click provides a cost-effective solution for sending and receiving IR serial data

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has expanded its range of wireless connectivity Click™ boards with the IrDA 4 Click, a compact add-on board that provides a cost-effective solution for sending and receiving IR serial data. This board features the TFBS4650, an infrared transceiver from Vishay Semiconductors, which includes a PIN photodiode, an infrared emitter, and a low-power integral circuit and complies with the IrDA physical layer specification. IrDA 4 Click also includes an infrared encoder/decoder, the MCP2120 from Microchip, that sends and receives IR serial data between the infrared transceiver module and the host MCU.

Click boards follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. The mikroBUS™ socket standard enables any Click board to be instantly connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This Click board makes the perfect solution for the development of short-distance communication and data transfer or in use in environments where RF is problematic.”

IrDA 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.