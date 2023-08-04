New eBook from Mouser Electronics and Molex offers insights and expertise into decentralized data management

Mouser Electronics, an authorised distributor of semiconductor and electronic components, has launched a new eBook in collaboration with Molex, a global electronics and connectivity specialist. The Power of Innovation and Data: Revolutionising Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive and Data Centres explores challenges relating to decentralisation of centres, data integrity, security and the enhancement of design flexibility to meet ever-changing market requirements.

Data is the currency of the Internet of Things (IoT), so winning technologies are those that process data most efficiently and effectively for market evolution. In the new eBook from Mouser and Molex, subject matter experts share insights into the migration of monolithic data centres to distributed and disaggregated architectures, and the transition to environments that offer flexibility in computing, storage, and networking options to best meet business needs, while paying only for what is used.

The eBook is packed with information on strategies, technologies and products. Actively engaged in industry standards boards, Molex provides readers with the expertise for data centre management with repeatable, scalable, high-quality solutions.

In addition, the eBook offers some of Molex’s latest innovative products, available from Mouser, like Molex’s EXTreme Ten60 hybrid power-and-signal connectors, providing up to 260A per linear inch, fast response times, and easy configuration for use in a variety of data communication and telecommunication equipment, as well as consumer electronics. Molex 5G mmWave RF flex-to-board connectors offer high signal integrity performance for high-speed (15 GHz) RF applications. The series is designed for use in 5G mobile and other communication devices. The Molex Multi-Hub 7-in-1 antenna features 2x LTE/5G full-band, 2x LTE/5G high-band, 2x Wi-Fi®, and 1x GNSS functionalities, making it suitable for advanced commercial vehicles and wireless applications.

To read the new eBook, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/the-power-of-innovation-and-data.