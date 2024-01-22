ODU Connectors to exhibit at the Southern Manufacturing Show

ODU Connectors are returning to the Southern Manufacturing Show, which takes place on 6-8th February 2024 at the Farnborough Exhibition Centre.

ODU-UK Ltd are looking forward to meeting-up with customers, old and new, to discuss their latest developments.

On display will be connectors and assemblies of all shapes and sizes, across the many markets that ODU serve, such as military, medical, instrumentation and industrial.

According to ODU, one exciting development is in fibre-optics for the ODU AMC Series T military connector. This is designed to offer excellent transmission characteristics, combining the advantages of a classic Expanded Beam solution (up to 5,000 mating-cycles before cleaning) with high-performance insertion loss of <0.7 dB (single-mode) and <0.3 dB (multi-mode).

ODU Express Shipping

This service ensures rapid availability of the company’s standard products.

Within 15 business days, ODU can ship up to 15 modular connectors (ODU-MAC) or up to 150 metal circular connectors (ODU MINI-SNAP / ODU AMC) to its customers worldwide.

To support ever-faster electronics equipment innovation, suppliers need not only a wide range of standard products, but must also be fast and responsive when only a customer-specific solution will neatly solve the problem.

So, if you have a connector problem, then drop by Stand E70 and tell them exactly what you need.

www.odu-connectors.com/uk