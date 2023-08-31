OKW’s new transparent soft-touch lacquer offers huge range of colour options

OKW has launched a new transparent soft-touch lacquer – enabling designers to specify a ‘velvet’ finish for its plastic enclosures and tuning knobs in any colour.

The new lacquer is ideal for a wide range of OKW enclosures and potentiometer knobs, notably those used for handheld and wearable electronics.

OKW’s soft-touch lacquer was originally available only in a black finish that can be applied directly to the primer. But the new transparent lacquer allows any colour beneath it to shine through – offering electronics designers a huge choice of options.

Designers can specify OKW enclosures and tuning knobs in any custom colour based on RAL code, Pantone shade or by matching a sample supplied by the customer.

OKW uses high-quality UV-resistant two-component lacquers to customise its products. These lacquers offer varying degrees of lustre from matt to glossy. Matt lacquers prevent undesirable light reflections, making discreet enclosure designs appear even more understated. Glossy lacquers add a smart, modern look.

Other lacquering options include metallic finishes, an antibacterial lacquer (which stops bacteria from settling and multiplying) and a black ESD conductive lacquer that prevents electrostatic discharges.

Other customisation services available from OKW include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, EMC shielding, and assembly of accessories.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Customising/Lacquering.htm