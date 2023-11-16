OKW’s versatile MEDITEC plastic enclosures for medical electronics and more

OKW’s MEDITEC enclosures for desktop, portable and wall-mount electronics are now available in two versions and four plan sizes. They can also be specified as separate components for individual configurations.

MEDITEC is designed primarily for high-quality, high-value healthcare and laboratory electronics. It is also ideal for feedback control, test and measurement, communications and network technology, data collection, control peripherals, modems and interfaces.

These stylish, versatile and easy-to-assemble enclosures can be specified with or without a tilt swivel carry handle (accessory) that doubles as a desk stand. This handle can be adjusted in increments of 30°.

Strengthening ribs in the enclosure’s top and base enhance robustness. Clip-in side trims with/without ventilation hide the fixing screws. Inside there are screw pillars for installing PCBs and components. Four screw-on non-slip feet ensure stability for desktop use.

MEDITEC is moulded from ABS (UL 94 HB). The standard colour is off-white (RAL 9002) with either lagoon green or case-coloured side trims. Custom colours are also available on request.

The enclosures can be specified in four plan sizes from 160 x 200 mm to 290 x 260 mm in accordance with double and extended Eurocard-sized PCBs. There are two standard heights: 74 mm and 124 mm. Optional side panels add a further 50 mm.

A sloping control panel (accessory) creates a desktop reading angle of 30° or a wall reading angle of 60°. An infill panel (accessory) is needed for 124 mm high cases with a sloping panel. This panel allows the mounting of connectors for probes and data cables. Accessories also include wall mounting brackets, side panel connectors, stacking elements for securing several devices, and PCB mounting screws.

OKW can supply MEDITEC fully customised. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, special materials, EMC shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Meditec.htm