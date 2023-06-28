Over 3,500 terminal blocks from BEC

Following on from the news that BEC Distribution has become a CamdenBoss partner, BEC can now offer over 3,500 Terminal Blocks from the CamdenBoss range. Free samples are available on request.

CamdenBoss has a very wide selection terminal block options available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials to suit the specific needs of the application, ranging from a simple two-pole connection to complex multi-pole connection.

The CamdenBoss range of terminal blocks is made from durable materials that are resistant to high temperatures, shock, and vibration. They are designed to withstand even the harshest environments, ensuring reliable and long-lasting performance.

The range of terminal block products includes: standard terminal blocks, screwless terminal blocks, pluggable terminal blocks and DIN rail terminal blocks.

Standard PCB terminal blocks are the typical wire to board connection method, soldered to the board at one end by the pins and the wire entry on a separate face horizontal or vertical to the PCB.

Pluggable terminal blocks open up more opportunities for terminal blocks to become a more flexible connector. One half of the plug, the receptacle, is soldered to the PCB like a standard PCB terminal block, this then creates a header for the plug side of the connector to be connected to.

Rising clamp PCB terminal blocks provide excellent repeatable clamping performance. They have a much wider range of wire size acceptance than wire protector types. They can accept a wide range of wire sizes both solid and stranded, with or without ferrules.

Wire protection terminal blocks offer screw termination and high levels of physical protection. The terminal blocks offer a screw type termination method utilising wire protector terminals.

CamdenBoss DIN Rail terminal blocks connect wires together on a DIN rail system using a pluggable connection method. The terminal block is mounted on the DIN rail and features wire terminals to which the service engineer can connect wires using the rising clamp terminals. On the other end is a header-style connector.

BEC is also a franchised distributor of resistors, inductors, coils, chokes, power supplies, LAN Magnetics and Transforms.

