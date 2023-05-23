PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology

The XPC 1,5 PCB connector from Phoenix Contact features direct plug-in connection with Push-X and thus enables fast and tool-free connection of various conductor types and cross-sections.

Following the principle of a mousetrap, the conductor is caught simply by inserting it into the connector. Clamping contacts provide a long-term, reliable rigid and flexible connection for the conductors, with or without ferrules. When the conductor is inserted into the clamping space, it strikes the release element which then, with very little force, releases the contact spring. The pretensioned contact spring then permanently clamps the conductor with a defined force. An audible release sound and the changed position of the high-contrast orange release button tell the user that the conductor connection has been secured. The tool-free connection technology reduces assembly times and enables automated wiring. The release button is used to release the conductor and pretension the contact spring at the same time.

The XPC 1,5 PCB connector is compatible with Phoenix Contact’s extensive COMBICON range with a 3.5 mm pitch. As a result, there are numerous combination options that cover a wide range of application versions.

https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-gb/products/pcb-terminal-blocks-and-pcb-connectors/pcb-connectors?utm_source=CIE&utm_medium=paid_email&utm_campaign=p2c&cpn=p2c+%7C+CIE+%7C+paid_email+%7C++%7C+#ex-7070ih