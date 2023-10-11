Pre-order the latest Raspberry Pi 5 boards from Farnell

The much-anticipated new Raspberry Pi 5 4GB and 8GB boards are now available for pre-order from Farnell, Raspberry Pi’s exclusive global licensee.

Raspberry Pi 5 delivers a two-to-three times increase in performance over Raspberry Pi 4, including a significant boost to GPU performance, together with improvements to camera, display, and USB interfacing. These interfacing improvements are delivered by the RP1 I/O controller chip, designed in-house at Raspberry Pi, and marking the first time Raspberry Pi’s proprietary silicon has featured on a flagship product.

Key features of the new Raspberry Pi 5 include:

4GHz quad-core, 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with 512KB L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache.

VideoCore VII GPU.

LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM.

4 GHz and 5.0 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Micro SD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode.

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation and 2 × USB 2.0 ports.

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires PoE+ HAT).

2 × 4 lane MIPI camera/display transceivers.

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals.

5V/5A DC power (PD enabled).

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header.

Real-Time Clock (RTC), powered from external battery.

On-board power button.

Other enhancements available for users include a new case with improved thermal features, featuring an integrated variable-speed fan, powered and controlled from a dedicated connector on the Raspberry Pi 5 PCB. An active cooler provides an alternative cooling solution for customers who wish to use their Raspberry Pi 5 under sustained heavy load without a case; and a new 27W USB-C PD (Power Delivery) Power Supply delivers a maximum of 5.1V, 5A enabling the Raspberry Pi 5 to power a wider range of peripherals.

Eben Upton, CEO at Raspberry Pi, said: “Raspberry Pi 5 is the single largest engineering program we’ve ever undertaken, spanning more than half a decade. We’re hugely excited by the performance of the completed product: a no-compromises Linux desktop computer from just $60. Farnell has been a Raspberry Pi licensee since the launch of the original product in February 2012, and are now our sole licensee: we are delighted to be working with them to bring our latest and most powerful flagship product to a global audience.”

Simon Meadmore, VP product and supplier management at Farnell, said: “Farnell is proud to be the exclusive global manufacturing licensee for Raspberry Pi 5, building on the phenomenal success of Raspberry Pi 4. The new boards offer users an impressive increase in CPU and GPU performance, together with many improvements to camera, display, and USB interfacing that together will provide exciting new opportunities for enthusiasts around the world.”

Pre-orders placed with Farnell from 29th September will see shipping commence in late October from Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.