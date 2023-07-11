Precision and versatility in one cordless drill & driver for professional use

With the EY1DD2, Panasonic Power Tools Europe introduces a versatile cordless drill & driver for demanding operations.

The short body measures only 133mm and with a 5.0Ah battery pack weighs just 1.75kg. But the powertool this light and compact does not lack functionality:

With optional accessories like the ¼ inch Hex Eccentric attachment, that can be mounted in eight positions, precision drilling even in tight corners is made very easy.

Furthermore, a ¼ inch right-angle attachment is available, also connectable to the tools body in eight different positions, to work in tight angle environments. A simple push of bits or drills into the tool is enough to mount them into place. The need to fix the inserts by pulling the quick chuck sleeve is obsolete. And with the keyless drill chuck attachment, straight shank drill bit from 1.5 – 13mm in diameter can also be mounted.

Preset Modes for drilling, driving and tapping

The preset modes of the EY1DD2 allow for a easy and quick adaptation of the power and speed output: “You can choose with just a push of the mode button, how much torque is available for wood or fine metal drilling”, says Kunihiko Nedachi, Head of Power Tools Europe. “Depending on the setting, up to 45Nm of torque are available, and thanks to the new brushless motor and vector control circuit, power and speed are optimized for demanding applications like e.g., heavy-duty serial drilling”.

Also the newly developed electronic clutch enables the drill & driver to provide ideal shut-off clutch torque for precise high-torque fastening. A green LED light indicates when the pre-set shut-off clutch torque has been reached, indicating the desired tightness of the bolt.

Alongside the optional accessories, every cordless drill & driver EY1DD2 comes with a storage space for two 65mm bits in its base, furthermore a belthook and the soft grip texture improve the handling of this versatile power tool.

For further information on the latest member of Panasonic’s Power Tool family, visit the world of Panasonic Power Tools.