Princeps appoints Chris Turner as Business Development Manager for North of England & Scotland as demand for fully traceable EEE components continues to surge

May 2023, Harlow, UK: Princeps, the accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical & e-mech components for hi-rel & advanced industries, has appointed Chris Turner as Business Development Manager for the North of England & Scotland. Turner will advise new customers and existing accounts in his territories on the sourcing of safe, traceable, hard-to-find and obsolete electronic, electrical and e-mechanical (EEE) components. With demand surging across Princeps’ whole customer base in aerospace & defence, medical, energy, oil & gas and transportation sectors, this newly created position will help ensure customers in the North of England and Scotland are fully supported. Against continued shortages of EEE components, Princeps specialises in supplying hard-to-source, fully traceable, guaranteed parts, taking full responsibility for counterfeit mitigation.

Turner joins the team with huge experience in electronic component distribution, having spent the last 20 years working at several leading franchised and independent distributors in the EEE space. Before that, he also spent a decade at a couple of global connector manufacturers, building cable assemblies and wiring looms during the early part of his career. Turner will put all this experience to good use for Princeps customers, offering trusted advice to new customers and existing accounts on the sourcing of safe, traceable, hard-to-find and obsolete EEE components to support their application requirements. A native Northerner based in Lancashire, Turner said: “I’m really looking forward to getting to know my customers and using all my expertise to support them with their challenging EEE component procurement needs.”

David Nash, Sales Director at Princeps commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the team at Princeps. His considerable experience and expertise will be invaluable in ensuring our growing customer base across the North of England and Scotland is well supported. Princeps’ reputation in difficult-to-source EEE components for hi-rel industries and its continued growth, aligned with its ethos of unparalleled customer service, were the key factors behind Chris’ decision to join the company.” Dan Hughes, Managing Director at Princeps added: “Chris’ depth of industry experience and proven ability to support demanding customer application requirements across multiple industries will be a great addition to our growing team.”

Princeps holds both AS9120 and AS6081 accreditations (with in-house testing and inspection) and offers assured counterfeit mitigation and obsolescence management for customers in the aerospace & defence, medical, transportation and other advanced/hi-rel industries, as well as kitting, tail management and problem-solving of supply chain issues.