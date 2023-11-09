ROLEC’s conFORM diecast enclosures with cost-saving built-in EMC shielding

ROLEC conFORM electronic enclosures with built-in EMC shielding are now available in 14 sizes.

Robust conFORM (IP 66, IP 67 optional) is ideal for a wide range of industrial electronics that involve regular inspections and maintenance. It has no delicate (and expensive) EMC gasket that could be damaged by frequent opening and resealing of the lid.

Instead, a patented tooth system guarantees metal-to-metal contact. Unpainted teeth in the base bite into an uncoated rail inside the lid – creating the conductivity needed to shield the electronics from RFI and EMI. Inside, there are threaded screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

These tough diecast aluminium enclosures are available in 14 popular industry sizes ranging from 84 x 79 x 67 mm to 168 x 268 x 60 mm. This makes it easy to replace existing enclosures. ROLEC conFORM is powder coated in pebble grey (RAL 7032) as standard. Custom colours are available on request.

Options and accessories include a silicone gasket, installation kit, external mounting brackets, lid hinges, supporting rail, mounting plate and an anti-corrosion coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).

ROLEC can supply conFORM fully customised. Services include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly of accessories.

For more information, view the ROLEC website:

https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/enclosures-accessories//conform#top