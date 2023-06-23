ROLEC’s ‘round’ plastic enclosures for industrial electronics now in four sizes

ROLEC’s ‘round’ technoDISC plastic enclosures for IIoT and Industry 4.0 electronics are now available in four sizes.

Robust technoDISC is said to be ideal for a wide range of industrial electronics. Its ‘round’ design is suitable for applications such as industrial sensors, modern machine building, automation systems, IIoT control nodes and shipboard monitoring equipment.

These ‘go anywhere’ enclosures can be installed on walls, bulkheads and machines. The lid can remain closed during installation in challenging environments – safeguarding the electronics with IP 66 (IP 67 optional) ingress protection.

ROLEC based technoDISC’s shape on a wristwatch, with a round recessed area on the lid for a membrane keypad or front plate. Two of the sides are flat to accommodate cable glands and interfaces. All the lid and mounting screws are concealed beneath snap-on trims. Inside, the lid and base have screw pillars for PCBs and mounting plates.

The enclosures are now available in four sizes: 110 x 97 x 55 mm, 130 x 119 x 65 mm, 150 x 139 x 80 mm and 190 x 179 x 90 mm. They are moulded from UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in light grey, similar to RAL 7035. The POM trims are anthracite grey (RAL 7016).

Accessories include lid retaining straps, internal mounting plates and cable glands.

ROLEC can supply technoDISC fully customised. Services include CNC machining, custom colours, printing/engraving of legends and logos, EMC shielding, and assembly.

https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/enclosures-accessories/technodisc#top