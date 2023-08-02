RS further expands DesignSpark capabilities with new Product Design Centre

RS Group, a global provider of product and service solutions, has further expanded the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new ‘Product Design Centre’. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.

The Product Design Centre significantly enhances the CAD library that is already available to DesignSpark members and provides more than forty different kinds of content, including product data, environmental and lifecycle information, as well as 3D models, footprints, and schematics.

New product information will be available as part of all DesignSpark subscription options including product datasheets; RoHS and Reach compliance status (Y/N); and 3D model and footprint data. In addition – available in both the DesignSpark Creator and DesignSpark Engineer options – is further component data including lifecycle risk, environmental risk, RoHS and Reach compliance information and DRC status.

Furthermore, even more detailed product information – including technical attributes, predictive lifecycle, product alternative, export compliance to HTS, ECCN and Schedule B, product change and end-of-life notifications – is available as part of DesignSpark Engineer.

“We’ve worked closely with Accuris [formerly S&P Global Engineering Solutions] to deliver this substantial increase in product information, which can be crucial to design engineers that need to ensure components and products are safe, fit for purpose, or have less impact on the environment,” said Mike Bray, VP of Innovation and DesignSpark at RS. “The new Product Design Centre is just one of the comprehensive features now available across all the DesignSpark subscription choices, which provides a package of CAD software, design services, training and support – estimated to be worth than more £1000 – to design engineers, pro-creators and students.”

The Parts professionals at Accuris are excited to partner with RS and assist the DesignSpark community to create sustainable designs by supplying the most comprehensive technical and environmental attributes on a single site for over a billion electronic components. “Being a part of this community of innovators and assisting them to build new solutions that can make a positive difference in our environment and in our communities is gratifying” says Bob Braasch, Accuris VP of Sales. “The future will be a better place thanks to the innovation of this community”.

More information on DesignSpark subscription options, pricing, and support FAQs is available at www.rs-online.com/designspark.