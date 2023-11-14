Small quantity overmoulding for medical technology

As an interface specialist, ODU develops total systems as well as standard connectors for medical applications – from MRI-devices to endoscopy, developed to the strictest regulations and applicable standards.

In applications involving high currents or temperatures, where high data-rates are transmitted via copper or fibre-optics and where sealing is important – it is not enough to simply offer a high-quality connector and disregard the cable assembly.

With a complete solution from a single source, ODU says it can guarantee the reliability of the total cable assembly.

Custom overmoulding

In the medical industry, silicone-moulding is used because it enables absolutely resistant, yet flexible, connection of the cables to the connector. Silicone overmoulding cannot be peeled off or detached even after the required autoclaving cycles (steam sterilization at up to 134 °C and 3,040 mbar).

Biocompatibility with regard to cytotoxicity (outgassing) is tested to DIN EN ISO 10993-5 and confirmed by an external testing laboratory.

Advantages of ODU cable assembly

Tested quality of the complete solution (data rates, liability, etc.)

Fast availability

Fair pricing (incl. cost reduction vs separate acquisition)

Length neutrality (within the frame of standard-compliant signal transmission)

No minimum purchase quantity

Customized overmoulding possible (even for samples or small quantities)

Reduction of effort, as the supply chain is limited to one contact person and only one part number needs to be managed by the customer

Visit ODU at Compamed Nov 13-16, 2023 – Stand P19 in Hall 8A, or for information :

https://odu-connectors.com/uk/technologies/silicone-overmoulded-system-solutions/