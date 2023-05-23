SMT Surclean Products from Somerset Solders

When it comes to chemical cleaning products within the electronics industry, few surpass the quality, the extensive range, and knowledge of SMT Surclean. Somerset Solders Ltd are newly appointed distributors of the Surclean high performance cleaning range for SMT production, wave and selective soldering processes, and hand assembly.

The screen and stencil cleaning operation is an important part of process control with in the SMT line. For manual or automatic cleaning, the choice is there from aqueous based chemistry, safer solvent formulations to low and high flashpoint solvent formulations.

With a strong focus on environmentally safe products within the SMT Surclean range, Screenclean 400 is a great example of a cleaner providing the powerful action of a solvent based cleaner but with the environmental advantages of an aqueous cleaner. The SC400 is specifically designed for the fast and effective removal of uncured solder paste and adhesive residues from stencils, screens, and tools. Supplied ready to use, Screenclean 400 can be used on stencil printers with under stencil cleaning, immersion and spray type auto cleaners, or by hand cleaning. The rising of stencils can be with tap water, though when used with mis-printed PCBs D.I. water is preferred. It is non-toxic, bio-degradable, and economical in use, working even when heavily contaminated. It has a very low odour, low flammability and is safe to use. Available in 5 litre and 25 litre containers for automatic cleaning equipment or 1 litre spray bottles for manual cleaning.

For reflow ovens, wave and selective soldering machines, and wave solder pallets, the

Powerclean 400 is a powerful, safe to use, cleaner for removing hardened burnt on flux residues. Residues are firstly sprayed, preferably on a surface area warmed up to approximately 50°C, and allowed to dissolve. For stubborn residues, agitation by brushing and reapplying can be performed. Powerclean 400 is a safer solvent formulation that is free of CFC, HCFC, HFE, Phosphates, Surfactant, and any ozone depleting chemicals. It bio-degrades and rinses or wipes away with water, is non-volatile and non-flammable.

Lint-free pre-saturated or dry wipes are readily available in handy dispensing tubs with either 135 sheets or a larger tub option of 200 sheets. The pre-soaked PROwipes and ULTRAwipes are available with IPA / D.I. water, typically a 70% / 30% ratio, SC100, SC400 formulations and also a hand cleaner for use in the production area.

Stocked products include Surclean Industrial solders and fluxes for soldering brass, tin, zinc, aluminium and copper for example. Solder paints are stocked in either a leaded or lead free alloy combined with a zinc chloride acid flux and supplied in either a 150g or 500g jar.

