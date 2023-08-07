Solutions and service at the fore as Legrand announces new brand vision

Legrand UK & Ireland has announced a new brand vision which sees the introduction of business units that align with the present and future needs of customers, providing easier access than ever to its end-to-end electrical solutions.

Putting customers at the heart of the company by bringing together its teams of specialists, Legrand’s product portfolio and associated support services will be split into four business units:

Cable Management: providing support and advice for any cable management installation, with market-leading ranges such as Cablofil, Swifts and Salamandre.

Critical Power: covers all power distribution and control requirements of any building – whether a data centre, hospital or office – thanks to a tried and tested range of product from Zucchini, Starline and new acquisition Power Control.

Working & Living Spaces: incorporates many of Legrand’s leading brands, including CP Electronics lighting control, Electrak power distribution and Bticino door entry to deliver a solution for the fit out stage of construction.

Digital Infrastructures: offers sustainable solutions for data centres and local area networks, encompassing established brands such as Minkels, Server Technology, Raritan and new acquisition USystems.

Together, they will ensure electrical professionals are best placed to receive the bespoke solutions required for any project – no matter the application.

To support a seamless customer journey, Legrand has launched a new website to help bring its product information and support services closer to those who require them. These changes will see the CP Electronics website and product catalogue integrated into Legrand’s website, meaning electrical professionals can access the company’s entire portfolio of leading brands in one place. Emphasising the company’s commitment to providing complete solutions, brands included in the Legrand family, such as CP Electronics, Electrak and the recently acquired USystems, will adopt new look logos.

For electrical contractors, the move will bring Legrand UK & Ireland’s product portfolio under one roof, making it easier for them to access the information required for their projects, such as installation guides, data sheets and certifications.

The improved website will also assist electrical professionals in accessing Legrand’s ever-growing training offer thanks to the Legrand Training Academy. The academy harnesses Legrand’s vast expertise to support the industry in enhancing product knowledge and tackling the key issues faced when approaching projects – be it meeting client expectations or the regulatory landscape.

Pascal Stutz, CEO of Legrand UK & Ireland, said: “Our philosophy is simple. We aim to improve lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet. We achieve this through a combination of electrical and digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. As a UK manufacturer for more than 40 years, our new vision will bring our leading brands together to offer our best service yet to customers.”

The news follows the latest inception of Legrand’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roadmap, which was introduced last year. Built around four pillars, the roadmap is helping the organisation reduce its carbon footprint, make advancements in diversity and inclusion, develop a circular economy and take the next steps as a responsible business regarding employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction. In 2022, almost half of Legrand UK & Ireland’s sales came from products that help enhance energy efficiency, while 80% of UK sales came from products designed and manufactured in the UK.

Pascal added: “We are entering an exciting new era for Legrand. The changes will make it easier for customers to specify and install products and services to meet their project’s needs, regardless of the construction phase they are in. We will remain committed to R&D and innovation, and ensure the needs of our customers – whether through the products we manufacture or the training, support and services we provide – are met.”

www.legrand.co.uk.