The countdown to Electronics Live has well and truly begun

The inaugural Electronics Live event is fast approaching and here’s why electronics professionals should register to visit this free one-day event…

In just over two months’ time, Electronics Live will make its debut at Birmingham’s National Conference Centre (NCC) on 17 January 2024. This well-thought-out table-top event provides the perfect platform to source the latest products and solutions and to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in electronics. It’s completely free to attend and registration is open. To secure your place, simply visit www.electronicslive.uk to register online.

Here’s why you should mark Electronics Live in your diary…

Source solutions from the best in the business

Innovative manufacturers from across the electronics industry and the authorised distributors who represent them will be exhibiting at Electronics Live. This provides the ideal opportunity for busy professionals to see a wide cross section of market leaders and emerging innovators under one roof and to source solutions from businesses face-to-face.

See cutting-edge tech up close

Be among the first to see the newest developments in electronics as well as some of the most disruptive technologies to hit the market. From electronic components to complete systems – we’ve got it covered.

Stay ahead of the latest trends and developments

The event will also give visitors the chance to meet the industry’s leading experts, innovators and associations face-to-face to gain unrivalled industry knowledge and advice.

The Electronic Component Supply Network (ecsn) will also be on hand to provide information and insight to visitors about what they, as an industry body, can offer in terms of services and support

Meet the industry’s movers and shakers

The new industry event promises to be the ideal forum for the electronic supply network to engage with existing customers and to meet with potential new customers.

CIE’s 40thanniversary party will also provide plenty more opportunities to forge valuable connections with peers and businesses throughout the evening. This celebration of Components in Electronics (CIE) magazine’s 40th birthday will take place after Electronics Live at the National Conference Centre. Tickets to attend the anniversary party only cost £49 per person and include a delicious three-course dinner with live music entertainment. To find out more and to book your seat, please contact Harriet Campbell on telephone number 01622 699184 or by emailing HCampbell@cieonline.co.uk

Visit Instrumentation Live

Electronics Live is co-locating with Instrumentation Live – a showcase of the latest technology in the fields of test, measurement and control. Your free badge will not only gain you entry to both shows on the day, but all visitors will be given free access to the National Motorcycle Museum – ensuring your trip out of the office will be well worth the visit.

Find out more

Please visit www.electronicslive.uk to find out more about this exciting new event and to register to attend.