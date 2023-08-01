UK connector revenues are up 6% year-on-year, but down 6% on Q1 2023, with distribution holding at 7% year-on-year

In its half-year report for 2023, ITSA members remain optimistic, despite a tough quarter for the order-book, with sharp declines in the Communications, Data-Processing and Broadcast markets.

Other Key Stats: –

Orders have dropped away sharply against 2022, but are up over Q1 2023.

Book to Bill for the quarter was just positive at 1:02

Distribution down 12% over Q1, but is still up 7% year-on-year.

Some key markets showed more encouraging signs with Medical +12%, Mil/Aero +9%, Mass Transport +9% and Test & Measurement +4% over Q1.

Declines of -20% to -40% in Communications, Data-Processing & Broadcast over Q1.

Despite an ever changing and volatile market situation, ITSA members remain resilient, projecting an optimistic 4-6% growth for the year-end.

