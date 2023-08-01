Ventec International and Giga Solutions forge one-stop-shop cooperative agreement for PCB production

Ventec International has announced a cooperative agreement with UK-based Giga Solutions. By leveraging Ventec’s purchasing, finance and sales resources, the new ‘Ventec Giga Solutions’ division is said to provide a sustainable, cost-effective platform and organisation to offer full workflow solutions to Ventec’s PCB and related industry customer base globally. These include factory design, equipment selection, sales, installation, and commissioning.

The agreement lets Ventec Europe and Ventec USA deliver a one-stop-shop for PCB manufacturers, OEMs and manufacturing services companies to establish and expand their PCB manufacturing facilities, leveraging Giga Solutions’ expertise and connections with leading equipment suppliers.

Henceforth trading as Ventec Giga Solutions, the UK-based team is led by Giga Solutions founder Ramesh Dhokia. The new division will offer project management, equipment suitability consulting, sourcing, and sales. Ventec Giga Solutions can also supply bespoke equipment and solutions.

Dhokia has successfully delivered projects for well-known brands and manufacturing organisations, setting up manufacturing of high-quality PCBs. He commented: “This agreement strengthens our ability to conceive and deliver high-quality solutions for our customers, leveraging the complementary technical, logistics and financial resources and supply-chain expertise of the Ventec Group.”

Mark Goodwin, COO EMEA & America at Ventec, said: “The creation of Ventec Giga Solutions expands the range of services Ventec offers to the global PCB manufacturing and related sectors and is expected to bring new customers and provide a solid base for revenue growth going forwards. With this new agreement, we have truly become the industry’s one-stop-shop to serve all our customers’ PCB needs, with the ability to offer customers discrete items through to turn-key packages of materials and process equipment.”

The new cooperation builds on Giga Solutions’ 25 years of project experience in setting up production lines to build PCBs for equipment such as smart sensors, smart home devices, mobiles, industrial controls, and complex boards and backplanes for high-speed computing and communications.

Ventec’s range of laminates and prepregs include product lines optimized for superior signal integrity and high-speed digital applications, RF and analog circuits, thermally enhanced materials including insulated metal substrate (IMS) technology, and an advanced range of thermal management solutions. The company also offers a range of distribution materials and consumables and serves customers across the globe, active in industries including automotive, communication, aerospace, and defence. F

www.venteclaminates.com