Ultra compact 180 W power supply delivers full power with no fan required

Now available from Luso Electronics, the XL180 is described as one of the smallest 180-Watt power supplies on the market, in a 2” x 3” footprint. Despite its small size, the full 180 W output power is delivered with convection cooling only so there is no need for a fan to achieve full power with these units. They are available in a choice of three different packages to suit diverse application requirements; XLO Open-Frame, XLE Enclosed and XLD DIN Rail mount.
These units offer single output voltages ranging from 12 to 53 Volts and have both Class I and Class II protective earth variants.
Offering high efficiencies of up to 94 per cent with low standby current consumption these units also feature a range of protection circuits as well as a built in EMI filter.
This design generates less wasted heat—reducing the need for forced air cooling, decreasing AC power consumption, increasing reliability and maximizing its economy of operation.
Features
- 180 W AC-DC
- High-Efficiency–up to 94%
- Full power when convection cooled
- Low standby power consumption </= 0.15 Watt
- Wide input voltage range 85 to 264 VAC
- Also supports DC-DC (input 120 to 370 VDC)
- Built-in EMI filter
- Output voltage adjustable (-10% W, 0.25 W Dummy Load)
- Open frame dimensions 2.00” x 3.00” x 1.24”
- 3000VAC input to output reinforced insulation
- Protection type Class I or Class II
- Leakage current: 300 µA at 264 VAC
- Operating temperature -40° C to +85° C
- Operating altitude 5000 M
- Conformal Coating Option
- 3-year warranty
As usual with products from N2 Power, if you can’t find your preferred output voltage, Luso Electronics can easily modify standard PSUs to meet client-specific requirements.
Luso’s product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle.
