Ultra compact 180 W power supply delivers full power with no fan required

15 hours ago News, Power, Power Solutions 10 Views

Now available from Luso Electronics, the XL180 is described as one of the smallest 180-Watt power supplies on the market, in a 2” x 3” footprint. Despite its small size, the full 180 W output power is delivered with convection cooling only so there is no need for a fan to achieve full power with these units. They are available in a choice of three different packages to suit diverse application requirements; XLO Open-Frame, XLE Enclosed and XLD DIN Rail mount.

These units offer single output voltages ranging from 12 to 53 Volts and have both Class I and Class II protective earth variants.

Offering high efficiencies of up to 94 per cent with low standby current consumption these units also feature a range of protection circuits as well as a built in EMI filter.

This design generates less wasted heat—reducing the need for forced air cooling, decreasing AC power consumption, increasing reliability and maximizing its economy of operation.

Features

  • 180 W AC-DC
  • High-Efficiency–up to 94%
  • Full power when convection cooled
  • Low standby power consumption </= 0.15 Watt
  • Wide input voltage range 85 to 264 VAC
  • Also supports DC-DC (input 120 to 370 VDC)
  • Built-in EMI filter
  • Output voltage adjustable (-10% W, 0.25 W Dummy Load)
  • Open frame dimensions 2.00” x 3.00” x 1.24”
  • 3000VAC input to output reinforced insulation
  • Protection type Class I or Class II
  • Leakage current: 300 µA at 264 VAC
  • Operating temperature -40° C to +85° C
  • Operating altitude 5000 M
  • Conformal Coating Option
  • 3-year warranty

As usual with products from N2 Power, if you can’t find your preferred output voltage, Luso Electronics can easily modify standard PSUs to meet client-specific requirements.

Luso’s product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/ultra-compact-180-w-power-supply-delivers-full-power-with-no-fan-required/

 

Check Also

New DC energy meter provides kWh-based charging experience for DC wallboxes satisfying latest regulations

Electrical measurement technology specialist LEM will use PCIM 2023 to give the global e-mobility market …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom