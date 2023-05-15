Now available from Luso Electronics, the XL180 is described as one of the smallest 180-Watt power supplies on the market, in a 2” x 3” footprint. Despite its small size, the full 180 W output power is delivered with convection cooling only so there is no need for a fan to achieve full power with these units. They are available in a choice of three different packages to suit diverse application requirements; XLO Open-Frame, XLE Enclosed and XLD DIN Rail mount.

These units offer single output voltages ranging from 12 to 53 Volts and have both Class I and Class II protective earth variants.

Offering high efficiencies of up to 94 per cent with low standby current consumption these units also feature a range of protection circuits as well as a built in EMI filter.

This design generates less wasted heat—reducing the need for forced air cooling, decreasing AC power consumption, increasing reliability and maximizing its economy of operation.

Features

180 W AC-DC

High-Efficiency–up to 94%

Full power when convection cooled

Low standby power consumption </= 0.15 Watt

Wide input voltage range 85 to 264 VAC

Also supports DC-DC (input 120 to 370 VDC)

Built-in EMI filter

Output voltage adjustable (-10% W, 0.25 W Dummy Load)

Open frame dimensions 2.00” x 3.00” x 1.24”

3000VAC input to output reinforced insulation

Protection type Class I or Class II

Leakage current: 300 µA at 264 VAC

Operating temperature -40° C to +85° C

Operating altitude 5000 M

Conformal Coating Option

3-year warranty

As usual with products from N2 Power, if you can’t find your preferred output voltage, Luso Electronics can easily modify standard PSUs to meet client-specific requirements.

Luso’s product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/ultra-compact-180-w-power-supply-delivers-full-power-with-no-fan-required/