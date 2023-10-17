Unleash the Full Potential of Raspberry Pi

Inelco Hunter has unleashed the full potential of the Raspberry Pi with an extended range of Capacitive Touch Screen Kits, turning the Pi into a powerful, industrial-rated system with minimal effort.

Applications will include industrial automation, machine tool control systems, building control, medical devices, security, IoT products, communication systems etc.

An extended range of Capacitive Touch Screen Kit options are now available for the Raspberry Pi: Three display sizes 5”, 7” and 10.1”. Fully assembled with a Raspberry Pi, or in Kit form to add your own Pi. Plus a rugged industrial case option for the 10.1” screen.

The Industrial grade screens supplied with the Kits have high-grade metrics, providing a reliable, quality solution. The Kits are available from stock in all three screen sizes.

The Display Kits will realise the potential of the Raspberry Pi, turning it into a powerful, industrial-rated system with minimal effort, offering huge time-savings by speeding up installation.

Design engineers, OEMs and machine builders in particular will be able to slash their product development times. Rapid Time-to-Market is everything.

The potential commercial uses are enormous and encompass a very wide range of applications eg industrial automation, machine tool control systems, building control, medical devices, security, home technology, IoT products, communication systems, payment terminals etc.

The Kits come pre-assembled to take the Raspberry Pi which is simply mounted onto the rear of the interface PCB using the supplied pillars and screws. The displays can be either panel or flush mounted and provide a resolution up to WXGA with the 10.1” screen.

Connection is via an onboard HDMI interface PCB which provides all power, signal and backlight conversion for the TFT display. A 12Vdc 2A power input supplies both the display and the Pi.

The multi-touch input PCAP touch screens can be either USB or I2C connected, with wide angle of view IPS displays and high resolutions. For example, 1280 x 800 pixels with the 10.1” screens. The 10.1” screen dimensions are 255mm x 174mm x 9mm (including the touch panel) and the screen view area is 218mm x 137mm.

The Kits comprise: Touch Screen display; an HDMI to LVDS interface PCB (pre-assembled), an HDMI to HDMI interface cable, a Micro USB to USB interface cable, plus 4 x M2.5 Screws and Pillars to mount the Raspberry Pi.

The optional rugged case for the 10.1”display is made from steel and aluminium, powder coated in one of three standard colours: black, grey or white. Other RAL colours can be specified, subject to a small minimum order.

The Raspberry Pi connections exit to the rear of the case. The case can be flush-mounted into a surface using the four supplied side clamps. Alternatively the case can be rear-mounted – the end-result is a stylish option when the rear of the display is not encased within the final product.

For further information contact Inelco Hunter on 01189 166 928

Direct link to Pi Display Kit page: http://www.inelcohunter.co.uk/products/embedded-systems/embedded[1]displays/

www.inelcohunter.co.uk