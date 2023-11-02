Ventec to highlight advanced materials and service innovation at Productronica 2023

Ventec International Group will once again team up with partner Taiyo to promote the synergy between Ventec’s substrate materials and Taiyo solder masks, at Productronica 2023, Munich November, 14-17 in Hall B3, Booth 242.

Show highlights include Ventec’s new Battlam materials portfolio for advanced battery-management applications, alongside high-performing RF materials for cutting-edge wireless systems. Ventec will also showcase Ventec Giga Solutions, its new cooperative venture for turnkey workflow solutions.

Together, Ventec and Taiyo present a PCB materials one-stop shop, where customers can source high-performing Ventec laminates and prepregs from ranges such as tec-speed for communication and backplane and tec-thermal for power and lighting. In addition to Taiyo’s solder masks, available in a full range of colours, the one-stop shop can also supply a full range of copper foils, thermal interface materials, standard FR4, and special materials including flex-rigid and ultrathin.

“Productronica visitors can see how our Battlam and RF curated portfolios help customers quickly identify the right materials for their application and get to market ahead of the competition,” said Mark Goodwin, COO, Ventec International Group. “We will provide a second helping of the refreshing formula we established at electronica 12 months ago, as we again team up with Taiyo. This time, we will also highlight the value-add from our new Ventec Giga Solutions division to conceive, commission, and support highly automated PCB manufacturing capacity. It’s a service we expect to find growing demand as the industry moves to increase the resilience of its supply chains.”

Ventec’s Battlam portfolio contains hand-picked high-performing substrate materials that offer optimal parameters for applications in automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors including utility-grade energy storage. The materials include polyimide-based, halogen-free, low-CTE, and CAF-resistant substrates, as well as unclad laminates, used everywhere from terminal plates to BMS circuitry.

The advanced tec-speed radio frequency material portfolio serves state-of-the-art communication, aerospace, and scientific applications including 5G infrastructure and terminal equipment targeting 3GPP upper and lower frequency ranges. Leveraging Ventec’s expertise in PTFE, with its excellent molecular properties, tec-speed steps up wherever high signal speed, low loss, and environmental robustness are needed.

Ventec’s experts will be present throughout the event to explain the products and services available, including Ventec’s unique, wholly owned supply chain that safeguards product integrity and delivery performance. All Productronica visitors are invited to visit the booth, B3.242, to experience firsthand the latest innovations.

www.venteclaminates.com