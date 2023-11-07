Advanced Rework Technology to discuss new IPC standards and enhanced training facilities at Productronica

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd (A.R.T.), the independent provider of IPC-certified and bespoke training services for the electronics assembly industry, will announce new developments to IPC standards and new in-house capabilities at the upcoming Productronica exhibition – Munich, November 14-17th November 2023.

IPC training courses are relied upon by leading OEMs, EMS, PCB manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to build electronics assemblies to the highest standards. As a leading independent IPC training provider, A.R.T. is an influential member of the IPC standards groups and is aware of likely developments in advance of publication. At Productronica, A.R.T. will be able to discuss likely revision and content changes to the standard, including the new Space, Military and Automotive Addendums.

In addition to IPC training, A.R.T. also develops its own bespoke courses to suit the needs of a diverse customer base. To support both activities, the company has recently invested in new equipment which is now installed at its headquarters in Witham, Essex, East of London, UK.

Debbie Wade, managing director at A.R.T, said: “Our aim is to provide the most up-to-date training, so we have partnered with some of the leading suppliers to enable our trainees to gain valuable experience with the latest state-of-the-art electronics assembly equipment.”

