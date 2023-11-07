Kontron mini-ITX SBC features extensive scalability and expansion options

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new industrial-specification mini-ITX single board computer (SBC) from global provider of embedded computing technology, Kontron. The Kontron K3833-Q mini-ITX provides a wide range of scalability with support for a multitude of Intel processors including the 12th and 13th generation Core i9, i7, i5, and i3 processors, and the Intel Pentium and Celeron processor series, coupled with extensive expansion options.

Designed and developed for embedded applications requiring 24-hour continuous operation, the K3833-Q mITX features an extended operating temperature range of 0°C to +60°C, a broad range of functionality, and is highly suitable for the application requirements of industrial automation, machine vision, medical devices, digital signage and many more.

Produced in Germany, the industrial-specification K3833-Q mITX is equipped with the high-performance Intel Q670E chipset. The Q670E chipset offers remote administration and maintenance which are enabled by out-of-band management functionality provided by Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT). Additional features include SATA, RAID, integrated LAN and Wireless, plus a wealth of expansion options.

Peter Marchant, embedded division manager, RDS said: “The new Kontron K38333-Q provides impressive levels of scalability across a broad range of Intel CPUs, together with an extensive expansion capability. Offering effective cost of ownership, the mini-ITX motherboard can be used across a broad range of embedded industrial applications.”

The single board computer is equipped with dual Intel Ethernet (1x 1 GbE / 1x 2.5 GbE) supporting Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) for real-time critical applications, a PCIe x16 Gen 5 (16 lanes) expansion slot, high-performance USB 3.2 Gen2, one M.2 Key-M and one Key-E slot. The implementation of two DIMM sockets for up to 64GB DDR5 memory enables best-in-class system performance.

Graphics support is provided by Intel UHD Graphics 7xx (dependent on the processor installed) driven by Xe Architecture with four DisplayPorts V1.4a supporting up to 4K display resolution, and an embedded DisplayPort eDP V1.4b.

The compact mini-ITX motherboard features external dimensions of 170mm (l) x 170mm (w). Windows 10, Windows 10 IOT, Windows 11 and Linux-64 operating systems are supported.

The Kontron K3833-Q mITX industrial single board computer is now available from Review Display Systems.

