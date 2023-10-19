Aetina’s AIE-PX Series – a silent powerhouse box PC from Impulse Embedded

The AIE-PX11/12/21/22 series, a range of fanless Edge AI box PCs from Aetina, is available from Impulse Embedded. Fanless embedded box PCs are characterised by the absence of a cooling fan, a component commonly found in standard PCs. Instead, these devices rely on passive cooling methods such as heat sinks or heat spreaders to dissipate heat generated by the internal components. This design choice is made to enhance reliability by eliminating a potential point of failure and for applications including medical devices which require low acoustic noise output. Fanless cooling also reduces maintenance requirements and minimises the risk of dust and debris entering the system.

The AIE-PX series is an example of this ruggedised technology that combines a robustly designed device with quiet, powerful performance.

Key features include:

Supports NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB/64GB.

2/4 x IEEE 802.3af GbE PSE ports.

1 x GbE/10GbE LAN port.

1 x M.2 B-Key/1 x M.2 E-Key/1 x M.2 M-Key slot.

Wide Input Voltage Range 9 to 36 VDC.

Operating Temperature -25°C ~ +55°C.

Fanless Design.

Enhanced Reliability

PCs from the AIE-PX series are equipped with a powerful NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin System-on-Module (SoM), providing the core components of the embedded processing system, including memory blocks and processor cores with low latency. This SoM boasts an impressive AI performance of up to 275 tera operations per second, and the box PC is constructed with 2/4 IEEE 802.3af Gigabit Ethernet Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports, facilitating seamless integration of PoE cameras without the need for extra power sources.

Embedded PCs such as the AIE-PX series are renowned for their exceptional durability and reliability. Engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, broad temperature ranges and prolonged usage, they are constructed with industrial-grade components and ruggedised enclosures. To ensure they meet stringent standards for shock resistance and humidity tolerance, these industrial PCs are subjected to rigorous testing ahead of distribution.

Industrial embedded PCs are a dependable option to deliver uninterrupted performance in critical applications, with extended lifecycle support and composition of high-quality materials. Their reputation for reliability makes them a cornerstone in mission-critical systems, where long-term dependability is paramount, and downtime is not an option.

Sustainable Peace and Quiet

Fanless box PCs like the AIE-PX series offer multiple benefits that make them essential in varying industrial applications.

Firstly, their fanless cooling design ensures silent operation while minimising the risk of mechanical failures, making them ideal for noise-sensitive environments such as medical facilities, manufacturing control rooms and research laboratories, and enhancing overall system reliability. Their fanless design eliminates a common point of failure, ensuring continuous operation even in dusty or high-vibration settings. Moreover, their compact form factor allows for easy integration into space-constrained settings, such as embedded systems and kiosks.

They also facilitate energy efficiency, consuming minimal electrical power without compromising on processing power, which is crucial for long-term, cost-effective operation. These PCs adapt seamlessly to diverse use cases with customisable configurations and connectivity options, making them versatile for edge computing and IIoT purposes.

Embedded Computing with Industry Insight

Fanless embedded box PCs have applications in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, robotics, and more. They are particularly well-suited for scenarios where reliability, durability, and silent operation are critical, and standard desktop computers would be impractical.

At Impulse Embedded, all embedded box PCs are tested before shipment. https://www.impulse-embedded.co.uk/