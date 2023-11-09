Anglia lights the way with Lumileds

Anglia Components PLC, the UK’s independent component distributor, has been appointed as franchised UK and Ireland distributor for Lumileds, a world leader in LED innovation and manufacturing. The agreement significantly expands Anglia’s already extensive range of lighting class LEDs, allowing it to better meet the needs of end markets including commercial and retail lighting, medical, horticulture, architectural, entertainment, automotive and other speciality lighting.

Commenting, John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia, said, “Our appointment by a recognised world leader is a real tribute. This market is exceptionally diverse and the addition of Lumileds gives us more options to serve new markets and new customers, and allowing us to offer our customers greater choice. We already have a comprehensive range of LED driving solutions, interconnect, optics, thermal management and other support components allowing customers to source all of their project needs from a single supplier.”

Niki Di Genova, Sales Director EMEA at Lumileds added, “Anglia has an excellent reputation in the LED lighting market and has demonstrated to us that they will be able to take us to new customers, applications and markets. Their presence in the LED lighting market is impressive, and they have an experienced FAE team well versed in designing with LED devices that can support customers in making the most of the solutions that we offer. Their appointment adds to our network a distributor with a deep understanding of the market.”

Anglia is supporting Lumileds with an extensive stock profile of the most popular devices which will be available on Anglia Live for same day shipment. This includes LUXEON mid-power and high power white LEDs, colour LEDs, integrated modules as well as infra-red and ultra-violet products.

lumileds.com

www.anglia.com

www.anglia-live.com