Anglia will supply Digi’s SOM and wireless module solutions to UK customers

Anglia Components PLC has expanded its support for Internet of Things designs following a new partnership with Digi International Inc. Anglia will now supply the Digi ConnectCore family of SOMs and the Digi XBee ecosystem of wireless modules, tools, and developer kits, which connect sensors and other devices to the Internet for remote monitoring and control in a range of applications, including energy, smart city, industrial and medical.

Commenting on the agreement, Ron Singh, EMEA sales director for Digi, said: “We’re delighted to work with Anglia as a UK distributor. Anglia stands out to us as a valuable addition to our distribution network, not only for its close relationship with its customer base, but for its existing knowledge of our technology. Digi’s modules are built around microprocessors from world leading manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics — for whom Anglia are a long-standing partner, meaning we’re confident they can support customers in designing with our technology.”

John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, added: “It’s fantastic to expand Anglia’s IoT offering with Digi, one of the market leaders in the embedded systems and wireless connectivity space. Digi’s solutions are innovative and adaptable to a wide variety of applications. We have no doubt that this arrangement will be of real benefit to our customers.”

Founded in 1985 as machine-to-machine connectivity company, today Digi is a global provider of business and mission-critical IoT connectivity products and solutions. The company has 16 global offices and is headquartered in Minnesota.

www.anglia.com