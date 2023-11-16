New PXIe single-slot embedded controller with “the world’s first” future-ready PCIe Gen 4 capability from Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces, the supplier of modular signal switching & simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, has announced its new 43-920-001 single-slot PXIe embedded controller, designed to enhance testing capabilities. Debuting at productronica, the leading trade fair for the electronics manufacturing industry, the new module is said to offer “the world’s first” future-ready PCIe Gen 4 capability in a single-slot PXIe embedded controller.

The PXI-5 PXI Express Hardware Spec. Rev.2.0-compliant controller is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, combined with 32 GB DDR4 memory and a 1 TB m.2 NVMe SSD. It easily supports high bandwidth applications with advanced PCIe Gen 4 and dual 2500BASE-T system interconnectivity. Maximum system throughput is 14 GB/s, using either a 4-link or 2-link configuration.

“Our new controller is the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller available for the PXI Express and CompactPCI Express platforms, combining performance and affordability,” said Lee Huckle, chassis product manager at Pickering Interfaces. “With its high-performance specification and future-proof interface capabilities, it is designed to handle the most demanding test and measurement applications.”

This single-slot controller is ideal for Pickering’s family of PXIe chassis, including their new 42-927-101 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis, also being launched at productronica 2023. Pickering also offers a turnkey Factory Configuration Service to streamline set-up, including Windows license and driver installations and optional installation of Pickering’s PXI or PXIe switch and simulation modules.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at www.pickeringtest.com