Cambridge GaN devices announces latest in tutorial webinar series: ‘The GaN advantage in applications’

Fourth episode in series broadcasts 5.00-6.00pm CET, Wednesday, 24th May:

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has announced the fourth in its series of webinar tutorials targeting designers, engineers and managers who are evaluating gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. At 5pm CET on Wednesday 24th May, Peter Comiskey, Director of Applications Engineering, Cambridge GaN devices, will present ‘The ICeGaN™ Advantage in Applications’. A Q&A session will follow.

Peter Comiskey, Director of Applications Engineering, Cambridge GaN Devices, said: “The use of GaN in power conversion offers the opportunity to significantly increase power density whilst reducing operating temperature and energy waste. However, the adoption of GaN has been constrained by concerns over drive complexity (vs. MOSFET & SiC), sensitivity to over-voltage and false-switching. This webinar will introduce CGD’s ICeGaN at a component level, detailing the integrated features that deliver ease of use, reduced sensitivity to over voltage and immunity to false switching, and how to use them within your application.”

During this series, CGD’s GaN experts share their insights on GaN for efficient power conversion and how CGD’s HV technology, ICeGaN™, enables ease of use and delivers the highest performance. In the first instalment, ‘Powering up The Future with GaN’, Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD introduced the basics of GaN, and positioned it in relation to traditional silicon solutions and silicon carbide (SiC), highlighting the potential benefits of the broad adoption of GaN. Following, in the second webinar, CGD’s CTO Florin Udrea discussed State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics. The most recent webinar, ‘ICeGaN™: Enhancing the robustness, reliability and quality of GaN’ was presented by VP Operations, Zahid Ansari, and explained how CGD’s ICeGaN HEMTs integrate features which enhance both robustness and reliability of GaN power ICs, and how CGD’s manufacturing processes have been designed for quality and continuous improvement.

CGD’s ICeGaN 650 V GaN ICs are single-chip eMode HEMT devices that can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. Recently the company introduced Series Two ICeGaN devices with best-in-class robustness, ease-of-use & high efficiency.

Peter Comiskey has more than 25 years of experience in the design and development of advanced power electronic products for high reliability & high-volume applications. He has held various senior engineering, project management & executive management roles supporting the development of high-power electronic products with Automotive 1st tiers and OEMs. Peter leads the Cambridge GaN Devices Application Engineering team, helping customers & development partners globally successfully integrate their GaN devices into new designs.

The webinars will also be available to view or download from CGD's website.