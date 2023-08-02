Compact FO splice boxes for DIN rails- High-speed, future-proof data transmission

Ubiquitous computing, Internet of Things, cloud computing – three terms, one idea. All three terms also reflect the increased importance of information technology and data transmission. The new splice boxes from Phoenix Contact ensure continuously reliable data transmission in real time via fibre optics. With their compact and uniform design, the splice boxes provide plenty of interior space for the secure connection of fibre optics.

Your advantages

Data connection with long-term reliability, thanks to extensively tested components

Up to 12 duplex front connections and compact dimensions for more space in the control cabinet

Perfectly sized and patented pigtail tray for convenient splicing and compact bending radii

Pre-assembled, ready-to-splice design reduces installation time

Intuitive front panel operation and clear control cabinet layout with uniform Phoenix Contact design

The new type FDX 20 splice boxes from Phoenix Contact measure just 40 mm x 130 mm x 115 mm (W, H, D), but still provide a generously dimensioned pigtail tray on the inside.

In the FDX 20 series devices, the conveniently dimensioned pigtails are already prepared for thermal splicing – i.e., they are already connected to the respective front connections, meaning that only the open fibre ends must be connected to the fibres of the loose tube cables. This minimises possible sources of error and reduces commissioning time in the field.

https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-gb/high-speed-future-proof-data-transmission?utm_source=CIE&utm_medium=paid_email&utm_campaign=p2c&cpn=p2c+%7C+CIE+%7C+paid_email+%7C++%7C+