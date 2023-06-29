Cost-effective and reliable 2nd generation GBB connectors from Gigalane now in stock at Powell Electronics

Now available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are 2nd generation GBB board to board connectors from Gigalane. Very cost-effective and reliable, the devices benefit from a weight reduction of 25% thanks to a new material and manufacturing method and offer an excellent mechanical and electric performance. The main target applications are board-to-board and board-to-module RF interconnections.

Technical details of 2nd generation GBB connectors include a frequency from DC up to 8.5 GHz, impedance of 50 Ω, insulation resistance of 5000 MΩ and a dielectric withstand voltage of 1,000 Vrms. VSWR is 1.20:1 at 3.0 GHz, 1.25:1 at 6.0 GHz and 1.30:1 at 8.5 GHz.

For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/e2wItemAdvanceSearch.aspx?ManufacturerName=GigaLane