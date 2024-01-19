Crystal Display Systems unveils enhanced industrial-grade stretched LCD displays

Crystal Display Systems (CDS), a provider of display solutions, has updated its range of industrial-grade stretched LCD displays. With an extensive inventory of ex-stock items, CDS can provide cutting-edge stretched LCD monitors tailored for diverse applications.

CDS takes pride in offering a wide range of stretched LCD displays, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of industrial clients. The company’s product line is said to offer quality and reliability, ensuring optimal performance in even the most demanding environments.

Key features of CDS’ industrial grade stretched LCD displays include:

Ex Stock Items: CDS maintains a ready-to-ship inventory of ex-stock items, ensuring swift and efficient delivery to meet urgent project timelines.

Wide Range: A broad selection of stretched LCD displays, CDS provides solutions for various applications, offering versatility to industrial clients.

Quality/Reliability: CDS guarantees top-notch quality and reliability, providing displays that stand up to the rigorous demands of industrial settings.

Multiple Brightness Options: Tailor the display brightness to specific requirements, with multiple brightness options available for optimal visibility in diverse conditions.

Ultra-Wide Viewing Angles: Enjoy impressive visibility from different vantage points, thanks to CDS’ stretched LCD displays with ultra-wide viewing angles.

Multiple I/O Options: CDS offers flexibility with a range of input/output options, catering to the connectivity needs of industrial applications.

PCAP and I.R. Touchscreen Options: Elevate user interaction with options for both PCAP and I.R. touchscreen technologies, enhancing the functionality of the displays.

Customised Options Available: CDS understands the importance of tailor-made solutions; hence, customized options are available to meet specific project requirements.

Competitive Pricing: CDS maintains a commitment to competitive pricing without compromising on the quality and features of its stretched LCD displays.

Comprehensive Brochure: Access detailed information on CDS’ standard range through the comprehensive brochure, providing a valuable resource for industrial clients.

FAQ Document: CDS has completed an FAQ document for stretched LCD displays, showcasing the company’s dedication to transparency and customer support.

CDS Stretched LCD Displays.