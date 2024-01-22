Secure signal transmission up to 150 Mbps

Würth Elektronik introduces its new product family: SMT digital isolators with and without integrated power supply. The components are used for galvanic isolation to transmit digital signals thus avoiding differences in potential and protecting people and sensitive circuits from high voltages. The new components are pin-compatible with other most common digital isolators on the market and boast the capability of achieving higher transmission rates up to 150 Mbps as well as special interference immunity.

Digital isolators are suitable if fast and robust signal isolation is called for. Besides their suitability for high-speed applications with a data rate up to 150 Mbps the high-quality isolators with UL 1577 approval also feature high immunity to system noise with CMTI (common mode transient immunity) of ±150 kV/µs. Application areas include isolating communication buses, industrial switch-mode power supplies and motor controllers, testing and measuring systems, battery management systems and photovoltaic inverters.

Standard versions of the digital isolator

Under the product name WPME-CDIS (Capacitive Digital Isolator Standard), the online catalog contains isolators in SOIC-8NB (4.9 x 3.9 x 1.5 mm) and SOIC-16WB (10.3 x 7.5 x 2.5 mm) designs with various two and four-channel configurations with default output high or low. Data rates up to 150 Mbps are supported. The respective minimum and maximum limit values apply to the recommended ambient temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. The isolation voltage is 3.75 kVRMS for the two-channel models and 5 kVRMS for the four-channel models.

Models with power supply

WPME-CDIP (Capacitive Digital Isolator Powered) is the name for capacitive digital isolators with an integrated DC/DC converter. These SOIC-16WB design isolators with dimensions of 10.3 x 7.5 x 2.5 mm offer various four-channel configurations and support data rates of up to 100 Mbps. The integrated isolated DC/DC converter delivers up to 650 mW of isolated power at an output voltage of 3.3 V or 5 V with an isolation voltage of 5 kVRMS. The components show excellent EMC; the minimum conducted and radiated electromagnetic interference is compliant with the EN55032 Class B / CISPR-32 standard.

Würth Elektronik offers free samples for all its digital isolators. The products are available from stock with an extremely short replenishment time.

www.we-online.com