Danisense starts work on expansion of Taastrup headquarters

Danisense, the specialist in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has recently broken ground and started work on the extension of their headquarters in Taastrup, Denmark.

Loic Moreau, sales & marketing director at Danisense, said: “Thanks to our significant growth over the last couple of years, we have simply run out of space at our current headquarters. The time has now come to extend our premises to gain more space for our production and storage facility as well as for our offices.”

With the extension of its headquarters, Danisense will add 800 square metres to include a new production facility, and a new high storage increasing the existing storage space by 15 times. In addition there will also be space for 20+ new desks / workstations plus two new meeting rooms.

“By adding this significant amount of new space at our headquarters we want be ready for the future growth of Danisense. We are already working on further extending our product range of highly reliable and accurate current transducers for many different applications,” Moreau added.

