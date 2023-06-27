Nanusens secures first IP license for its MEMS-in-ASICs sensor technology

Nanusens, a fabless semiconductor company supplying novel MEMS sensors built inside CMOS, has announced the first IP license agreement for its MEMS-in-ASICs technology with Azoteq, a pioneer in high volume sensor fusion ICs used in industrial and consumer applications.

Nanusens technology enables its MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) IP sensor structures to be made at the same time within a chip as other IP on the ASIC using standard CMOS processes, resulting in ASICs with embedded MEMS sensors. This breakthrough of the integration of sensor solutions as IP blocks offers dramatic reductions in costs and size as it completely replaces the current solution of discrete sensor packages.

Dr Josep Montanyà, CEO of Nanusens, said: “Azoteq is one of a number of companies that recently received samples of our 3D accelerometer that were created using an IP block within an ASIC. Azoteq is the first to sign an IP license and we plan to announce several more license deals soon.”

Dr Dieter Mellet, Azoteq’s CTO, commented: “Our business is based on creating multi-sensor solutions for customers who often need to include many sensors into space-constrained applications. Nanusens technology enables monolithic integration of MEMS within an IC and is perfect for us as we can now embed an array of 3D accelerometers into an existing IC, providing cost, power and space saving to our customers over current solutions available today further expanding our ProxFusion offering.”

www.nanusens.com