Electronics Live event launches this week at the National Conference Centre

Electronics Live is coming to the National Conference Centre in Birmingham this Wednesday 17 January 2024. Free to attend, this brand new table top event will present the latest technology and solutions for the electronics industry. It will take place alongside Instrumentation Live – a showcase of the newest innovations in test, measurement and control.

Pre-register to attend the event at Live – Electronics Live The UK Electronics Trade Show

Taking place during the event are free-to-attend seminars. Throughout the day, visitors to the exhibition will be able to find out more about electronics and instrumentation in the seminar theatre:

11:00 am: Extending the life of semiconductor components

11:40 am: The Sense In Sensing: What Can The Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Do For Me?

1.00 pm: What’s happened and now likely to happen in the UK and wider electronic components markets

1:40 pm: New Developments in Torque Measurement and Display

2:20 pm: Attack of the Clones: Five ways to spot – and avoid – counterfeit electronic parts

3:00 pm: UK Sensing Innovation Ecosystem

Electronics Live is a free-to-attend event that aims to attract key decision makers that are looking to source the latest products and solutions and stay up-to-date with the latest developments. Visitors benefit from the unique opportunity to see all of the electronics market leaders under one roof.

To find out more please visit: Live – Electronics Live The UK Electronics Trade Show