Enhancing equipment health monitoring with Advantech WISE-2460 smart vibration sensing solution

Advantech has introduced the new WISE-2460 vibration sensing solution. This advanced device supports RS-485 serial communication through Modbus/RTU protocols and boasts Z-axis sensitivity spanning from 5 to 10000Hz. ISO 10816-1 compliant and capable of operating in a wide temperature range of -20°C to 105°C, WISE-2460 is said to set a new standard in vibration sensing technology, according to the company.

Designed for monitoring equipment RPM and frequency detection ranges in challenging environments, WISE-2460 features an ARM Cortex-M7 processor, a high-detection-range Z-axis accelerometer, and a temperature sensor, all enclosed in a robust IP68-rated enclosure. The device simplifies configuration and alarm threshold management through the user-friendly Advantech WISE Studio utility.

Single-axis High-Frequency Vibration Inspection and Preventive Maintenance with ISO 10816-1

Unlike conventional piezo vibration sensors that require connection to a high-speed DAQ card and subsequent calculations on a remote IPC, the WISE-2460 series offers an integrated solution. Capable of swiftly executing data acquisition, processing, and publication in seconds, it easily outperforms costly and inefficient traditional setups. WISE-2460 is designed to identify vibrations within the 5 to 10,000 Hz range through single-axis measurements. It transmits data using RS-485 and supports the Modbus/RTU protocol, making it well-suited for a variety of industrial applications. Its enhanced sensitivity enables the sensor to detect emerging problems not visible at lower frequencies. WISE-2460 also provides vibration data for four machine classes across four levels, following ISO 10816-1 guidelines. By analysing these vibration characteristics, operators can swiftly diagnose motor problems. This empowers maintenance teams to proactively tackle issues before they deteriorate, reducing downtime and averting expensive equipment malfunctions.

Advanced Maintenance with Advantech WISE Studio Utility

Advantech WISE Studio is user-friendly yet powerful utility software for configuring, managing, and monitoring IoT devices, which encompasses device management, monitoring, and data visualization features. This tool enables seamless cloud connectivity, firmware updates, and the useful creation of personalized data dashboards. Utilizing Advantech WISE Studio, users gain access to all the necessary vibration characteristics like velocity RMS, acceleration RMS, acceleration peaks and more. The advanced configuration of WISE Studio enables operators to personalize detection range settings with up to ten detection bands. Additionally, users can directly acquire time waveform data from the WISE-2460 series, facilitating further diagnostic analysis.

Durable Engineering, Resilient Design, Versatile Applications

The WISE-2460 series is built to endure extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 105°C and boasts an IP68 protection rating. This makes it suitable for deployment in the most demanding industrial settings, even those deemed too hazardous for extended human presence. It is said to excel at monitoring critical vibrating machinery while also withstanding high equipment surface temperatures.

Applications include proactive maintenance for vibration monitoring, serving sectors such as semiconductor, automotive assembly, steel and cement production, and the food & beverage industry. Equipment under surveillance by WISE-2460 include rotary lobe pumps, screw pumps, propeller pumps, air compressors, gearboxes, motors, fans, blowers, belts and chain drives, couplings, centrifugal pumps, piston pumps, sliding vane pumps, piston compressors, centrifugal compressors, screw compressors, closed coupled machines, spindles, and more.

Cost Effective Solution for Enhancing Asset and Facility Management

Deploying the WISE-2460 series for predictive maintenance delivers widespread benefits including asset visualization, enhanced availability, and substantial asset management returns. This versatility empowers industrial plant operators to improve facility management through machine health assessment, fault classification, predictive insight, data visualization, and optimal maintenance strategies. Overall, Advantech WISE-2460 series with WISE Studio results in a more cost-effective and efficient vibration sensing solution, delivering exceptional value to customers.

WISE-2460 is available now, contact your local sales team or visit the website www.advantech.com/en-eu for more information.