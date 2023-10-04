Euroquartz launches new Statek reference crystal oscillators

Frequency control specialist, Euroquartz has introduced a new range of crystal oscillators from Statek Inc. offering tight frequency stability for use in a wide range of high-reliability applications.

The new Statek MTXO tight stability crystal oscillators offer fundamental frequencies from 10 to 50MHz with a total frequency tolerance as low as ±5ppm (including first year ageing) over the military temperature range from -55 to +125°C. Versions offering high shock resistance up to 75,000g – designated MTXOHG – are also available.

Housed in a compact 3.2 x 2.5mm hermetically sealed ceramic package, MTXO crystal oscillators also offer ultra-low period jitter of 1.7ps (RMS) with ultra-low Allan deviation and phase jitter. Suitable for reflow soldering at maximum process temperature of 260°C for 20 seconds, the new MTXOs offer CMOS output into 10pF load with clipped sinewave option available. Additional specifications include low acceleration sensitivity, start up time of 5ms maximum, rise/fall time of 5ns maximum with duty cycle of 45% minimum, 55% maximum.

Supply voltage requirement is 3.3V DC ±10% with typical supply current of just 3mA. Optional military testing is per MIL-PRF-55310 level B with industrial temperature range versions also available. Supply packaging options are tray pack or tape-and-reel per EIA 481.

These new oscillators are suitable for use in a wide range of industrial, defence and aerospace-related applications including RF telemetry, master clock, telecommunications, navigation and handheld devices and instrumentation.

Euroquartz is an independent UK-based manufacturer and supplier of quartz crystals, oscillators, filters and frequency-related products to the electronics manufacturing industry worldwide. The company is AS9100 registered and designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of frequency control components for a wide range of customers including major OEMs covering a broad spectrum of applications including defence and aerospace, communications, general electronics, computing, control systems and petrochemical among many others.

www.euroquartz.co.uk

 

 

 

