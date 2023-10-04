RS announces significant expansion of RS PRO product range for industrial automation applications

RS, a trading brand of RS Group, a global provider of product and service solutions, has significantly extended its RS PRO offering with the launch of 4,000 new products aimed at industrial automation applications.

The RS PRO range already offers an extensive selection of more than 15,000 products designed for automation solutions – and now with this major expansion of 4,000 new products, based on more than 100 technologies, RS’ customers have a comprehensive choice of automation components at highly competitive prices.

The new expansion of the range comprises a huge breadth of product types including sensors, enclosures, relays, switches, connectors, DIN rail terminal blocks, pushbuttons, panel meters, as well as bearings and seals. Of special note in the launch is a large 15-inch HMI touchscreen that provides users with significantly easier control of production lines enabling better and faster interaction.

The RS PRO industrial automation range features tailor-made items for a variety of different production lines and can support automation system designers and engineers from concept and design, through to building and maintaining.

“We are seeing automation being deployed in more and more industries to handle a variety of different tasks,” said Jerry Abraham, President of RS PRO. “The RS PRO industrial automation solutions range was conceived to deliver a wide choice of products for engineers and buyers, as well as high-quality, cost-competitive solutions. This is a significant bolstering of the range that will enable RS to react quickly to customer needs with high availability all in one place.”

All products in the range benefit from the RS PRO Seal of Approval, a guarantee of professional and industrial-grade quality and performance, tested by leading engineers. RS PRO provides a comprehensive choice of quality solutions meeting design and compliance specifications at all stages of the product lifecycle.

More information on the RS PRO range of industrial automation solutions is available at uk.rs-online.com/web/content/m/rs-pro-campaign.