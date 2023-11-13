Farnell introduces expanded interconnect solutions from premium manufacturers

Farnell a fast and reliable distributor of products and technology for electronic and industrial system design, maintenance and repair, has significantly expanded its interconnect product portfolio.

This strategic initiative introduces an impressive selection of high-quality interconnect solutions from industry leaders, providing customers with a broader spectrum of cutting-edge products. Notable brands, including TE Connectivity, Molex, Amphenol, Harting, Phoenix Contact, Anderson Power Products, Aptiv, and Alpha Wire, have contributed to this extensive range.

The expanded interconnect range encompasses a diverse selection of products, from connectors to cables, designed to address a wide range of applications. Key features of these interconnect products include industry-leading quality, reliability, and performance, ensuring seamless connectivity, enhanced durability, and compatibility across various industries, including electronics manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and renewable energy.

Russell Paik, interconnect product manager at Farnell, stated: “As our customers continue to push the boundaries of innovation, we at Farnell are driven by an unwavering commitment to expand our offerings. Our goal is to not just meet but exceed their expectations, and this expansion is a testament to our dedication in becoming the go-to brand for bringing their boldest innovations to life.”

Customers across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and North America (NA) regions can explore the expanded interconnect range by visiting dedicated online platforms on element14, Newark, and Farnell