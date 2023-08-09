Full kitting services from Agile Electronics

Agile Electronics, specialists in supply chain solutions and turnkey manufacturing, can also offer customers a full electronic component kitting service. Agile provide customers a single supplier solution allowing their complete BOM to be loaded into Agile’s system as a single line item. This has the advantage of the complete kit being billed with a single invoice to pay, and just one delivery charge. It removes the need for a buyer to have to negotiate with multiple suppliers, agree multiple contacts, pay multiple invoices and shipping charges.

Agile’s professional kitting service uses bespoke kitting software and draws on their extensive knowledge of electronic product assembly. Attrition is factored-in ensuring production runs are completed in full, the first time.

Their in-house, Swiss built, re-reeling machine provides tapes for various SMT footprints with sufficient lead, further reducing attrition costs. Labels with customer PCB locations are provided as standard, also including the Agile part number, quantity per board, overall quantity, description of the part and the manufacturer’s part number. This, along with a Kit Profile included in the box, ensures a customer’s kit is delivered production-ready for manufacture.

Sarah Eddowes, director of Agile Electronics, said: “As a leading UK supplier of electronic components we understand the challenges that come with keeping up with the fast pace of technological development. Using our decades of experience in the electronics industry we can source components of all kinds and are able to keep customer projects running on time and to budget. Buying a full kit from a single supplier avoids hidden transaction costs which are common when dealing with multiple suppliers. Just one phone call or email to Agile to place an order is the easy way to kit any production run.”

Agile Electronics services a wide variety of industries, such as industrial, transport and communications, and can provide complete sub-assembly solutions enabling customers to stay focused on their core business aims. Agile works with their customers to provide a distribution service addressing problems or single-itemed vendors. They can also consolidate suppliers to reduce inventory, streamline invoicing and order procurement, reduce transactions and bottom-line costs, and improve customer’s end profits.

Agile have a wide-ranging knowledge of the electronics industry allowing them to source any manufactured part and keep customer projects running on time and budget. Their bespoke kitting software and extensive knowledge of assembly techniques allows attrition to be factored into projects, ensuring customer’s production runs are completed in full, the first time.

