GAIA Converter simplifies military power converter design with new SWaP-optimized DC/DC front-end module for military-grade EMC

60W-rated PCB front-end module (also known as input bus conditioner) allows compliance with the most stringent military specifications for noise, surges, hold-up and reverse polarity protection

GAIA Converter has launched a new fully integrated DC/DC front-end module that greatly simplifies the design of military power converter architectures. The FLHG-60-O-N module is SWaP-optimized (Size Weight and Power-optimized) and meets the most stringent military and avionics standards including MIL-STD 461/704/1275 and DO160 when used with GAIA DC/DC converters.

Measuring just 40 x 26 x 8mm, FLHG-60-O-N is a compact, encapsulated through-pin PCB module that is extremely easy to install and integrate into new or existing DC/DC converter architectures. The module is rugged and operates over a case temperature range of -40°C to +105°C, which makes it ideal for demanding military and avionics applications.

The front-end module is rated for up to 60W load and operates over an input range of 16 to 60VDC. The device operates in a ‘pass-through’ mode with low voltage drop and includes differential and common-mode EMI filtering to meet MIL-STD 461 – the fundamental military Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) specification set by the US Department of Defense. Input transients to 100V/50ms according to MIL-STD 1275 (covering the characteristics of 28-VDC electrical systems in military vehicles) are clamped with the output limited to 80V and reverse polarity and input inrush current (soft start) protection are included. This added protection helps maximize system reliability and longevity.

The FLHG-60-O-N meets the requirements of MIL-STD 704 and DO160 for hold-up on power fail with an external capacitor. A monitor signal indicates the capacitor charge level at 90% or higher while an on/off control allows the complete power supply to be disabled remotely, putting it in a low-consumption mode. These characteristics translate into optimal reliability and an extended life span.

“Our new 60W front-end module makes life easier for system designers” comments Christian Jonglas of GAIA Converter. “The input bus specifications of avionics and military applications are comprehensively covered by simply including this product in the input connection to GAIA DC/DC converters”.

