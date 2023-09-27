Hi-rel EEE distributor, Princeps signs partnership agreement with rugged power supply expert, on-systems

Princeps, the accredited specialist distributor of difficult-to-source & obsolete electronic, electrical & e-mech components for hi-rel & advanced industry sectors, has signed a partnership agreement with UK designer & manufacturer of power systems for harsh environments, on-systems. Effective immediately, AS9120- & AS6081-accredited specialist electronic, electrical & e-mechanical (EEE) distributor, Princeps will become the UK Authorised Stocking Distributor for standard units of on-systems power supply products – starting with its boa family of fully compliant Mil-COTS low profile, baseplate-cooled DC-DC power supplies. Focused on hi-rel (high reliability) and defence sectors, UK designer & manufacturer of harsh environment power systems, on-systems can meet the most demanding application requirements from low power PCB-mounted components to full military vehicle power distribution networks.

Against a backdrop of continued shortages and surging demand, Princeps specialises in secure sourcing and supply of fully traceable hard-to-find and obsolete EEE parts and components for hi-rel applications in sectors including aerospace, defence, transportation, medical and industrial. Princeps holds both AS9120 and AS6081 accreditations (with extensive in-house inspection and testing capabilities) and offers assured counterfeit mitigation and obsolescence management, as well as kitting services, vendor tail management and problem-solving of complex and challenging supply chain issues.

An award-winning designer and manufacturer of high-quality British-made power supplies, on-systems focuses on delivering standard, custom and bespoke solutions that not only heighten efficiency and reduce power consumption, but also deliver long service life – even in harsh environments. Rugged, reliable and durable, but lighter, quieter and more compact, on-systems power systems meet the most stringent application requirements across demanding industry sectors including aerospace, defence, marine, industrial and data centres.

Through the new partnership, Princeps will become the UK Authorised Stocking Distributor, providing sales, marketing and logistical support, and holding stock of all standard units of on-systems’ power supply products – initially starting with its boa family of fully compliant Mil-COTS low profile, baseplate-cooled DC-DC power supplies. This will free up on-systems to focus on its product roadmap and design, development and production of custom and bespoke power systems. Design engineers will benefit from easier access to single units and small quantities of power systems with short lead times.

“We’re delighted to partner with a British design and manufacturing success story that is recognised as a leader in its field,” said David Nash, Princeps Sales Director, “Especially one that is focused on the same demanding industry sectors and hi-rel application spaces as Princeps.”

“With its focus on hi-rel sectors and established strong base of military and aerospace customers, Princeps will help extend the reach of our standard product offering,” added on-systems CEO, Mike Harvey. Princeps Managing Director, Dan Hughes concluded: “We’re excited to work closely with the on-systems team to combine our market knowledge and reach with their power systems expertise to deliver real added value for our customers.”