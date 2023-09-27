Powell Electronics showcases latest high-reliability connector solutions from Positronic, the TARS sensor array from Honeywell and EESeal EMI filter inserts from Quell at EDS 2023 in Coventry

At Engineering Design Show (EDS) in Coventry on 11th and 12th October 2023 Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, will be showing the latest high-reliability connector solutions from Positronic, the Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS) from Honeywell and EESeal EMI filter inserts from Quell for all standard connectors. Also on display at Powell’s stand G25 will be products from further key franchises from Powell.

Positronic’s SPMAX power and signal connectors are designed for space, satellite, commercial air as well as military applications. The devices benefit from a slim precision machined shell, very good EMI/RFI protection and feature a very wide operating temperature range from -55°C up to +175°C (ensured by liquid crystal polymer (LCP) insulators). Mach-D D-Sub connectors are ideal for use in harsh environments requiring extreme performance and reliability. They are built with precision machined shells that provide superior EMI shielding and robustness.

The Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS) from Honeywell is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications such as heavy duty and off-highway transportation. The TARS-IMU device measures important vehicle characteristics and enhances efficiency and productivity by reporting key data required to automate and monitor movements of vehicle systems and components. With two sensor models for different power levels, the TARS-IMU sensor array accommodates both 5 V and 9 V to 36 V vehicle power systems.

Quell’s EESeal EMI filter inserts are easily and quickly inserted into standard connectors in seconds without the need for any special tooling or soldering, forming an effective EMI filter and maintaining the environmental seal. The products benefit from Quell’s patented EESeal technology which uses EMC filter components embedded into a silicone rubber insert that matches the size, shape and pin configuration of the connector to be filtered.

Furthermore, at the EDS Conference, there will be several presentations from Powell and its key franchises at the show:

On Wed 11th Oct from 10.30am-11.15am, Robert Webber from Powell will be giving a presentation at the Workshop Theatre 1 about “Product Design For Production. How To Avoid Line-Stops And Reduce Costs”. Webber will talk about stories and examples of where design issues could have been prevented by more strategic product design.

On Thu 12th Oct from 11.30am-12.15pm, Jan Geerts from Honeywell will give a presentation at the Workshop Theatre 1 about “A Journey Through Product Design”. Geerts will talk about some practical examples where design engineers can offer real support to customers to help reduce development time and costs and to avoid pitfalls.

On Thu 12th Oct from 1.30pm-2.15pm, Scott Lindberg from Quell will be giving a presentation at the Workshop Theatre 1 about “Helping You To Solve Your EMI/ESD Failures Fast With Quell’s Fully Customisable Field Proven EESseal EMI Filter Solution”.

https://www.engineeringdesignshow.co.uk/exhibitor-list-2023?utm_source=google&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=eds_2023#/exhibitors/powell-electronics