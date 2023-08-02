High Performance Telecom Magnetics: Minimum Size with No-Compromise Reliability

LinkCom franchised distributor BEC Distribution Ltd has announced the availability of LinkCom Telecom Magnetics products, designed specifically to provide the maximum performance within a compact size, without compromising quality, reliability or affordability. LinkCom Magnetics are designed to meet international safety and emissions standards. All are RoHS compliant.

LinkCom’s wide range of products are an important addition to the “BEC Select” range of quality Alternative Passives, offering affordable, high-quality Alternatives to the major manufacturers, with much-reduced lead times.

The LinkCom Telecom products include: xDSL transformers such as ADSL, ADSL2+,VDSL, VDSL2, G.fast etc. LinkCom also offers various LAN transformers with up to 4 ports each. The range includes 2.5G/5G/10G BASE-T, 10/100/1000 BASE-T. Additionally, a wide range of related Common Mode Chokes as well as Voiceband transformers are available.

PoE and non-PoE products are available. Compliant with IEEE standards: IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at and upcoming IEEE 802.3bt.

LinkCom was established in 1988, to design and manufacture magnetics products. Many of LinkCom’s magnetics are mentioned on the BOMs of IC companies such as Silicon Labs (PoE), Texas Instruments (PoE), Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, Realtek and Max Linear (all xDSL).

The LinkCom product ranges include:

Magnetics

Telecom: LAN, xDSL, gfast, Ghn, PLC HomePlug, Balun and voiceband transformers,

CMC

Power Magnetics: conventional power, planar, LLC tank and PoE transformers

EMI/RFI Filters

Automotive Magnetics

OBC and BMS applications, charging station components, Wireless charging coils

BEC is also a franchised distributor of terminal blocks, connectors, resistors, inductors,

coils, chokes, and power supplies.

