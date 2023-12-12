Lightweight, high strength, corrosion-resistant IP68 connector coupling system

Amphenol distributor Inelco Hunter has announced the availability of the Sine Systems’ ecomate Aquarius Fathom Lock Series of waterproof connectors for industrial applications. In a mated condition, the system offers an IP67/69K rating, enabling immersion in water to a depth of 1.8M for one hour.

The ecomate Aquarius connectors incorporate the latest technology, offering a high-impact, thermoplastic design, with the advantages of a lightweight, lower-cost, sealed connector system. The Auto-Lock IP68 system offers significant time savings while ensuring an easy mating/unmating process of the plug to receptacle.

The connectors are ideal for indoor/outdoor applications, and the MIL-DTL-26482-based design provides a quick and reliable bayonet coupling, verified by the tactile and audible clicking sound of the locking mechanism. To un-mate, a simple 20° twist of the coupling ring on the plug will separate it from the receptacle.

The Amphenol IP68 Auto-Locking, Fathom Lock Coupling System offers high strength, impact resistance and UV/Corrosion resistance, passing the 500 Hour Salt Spray Test. Applications will include harsh conditions within wet or sea spray environments including full IP68 immersion.

The ecomate IP65 System, with a circular bayonet and auto-locking or a rapid-coupling system option, now has improved maximum amperage/voltage ranges of 45-300A/600-900V (depending on the series) and is said to be an ideal option for a wide range of indoor/outdoor industrial applications as well as factory automation, industrial, heavy equipment, heavy duty machinery, transportation, and entertainment/lighting markets.

Inelco Hunter says that its in-depth engineering support ensures rapid implementation, speeding up the customer’s time-to-market. Inelco’s engineers will work with the SME engineers. This added-value support is at the core of Inelco’s philosophy, and has been for the last 30 years.

