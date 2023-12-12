SEGGER emWin supports Arduino

SEGGER has announced the integration of emWin into the Arduino platform, offering users, what it describes as, “a seamless way to use emWin in their projects”.

SEGGER’s emWin is said to be a cutting-edge, high-performance graphics package, optimized for minimum memory consumption, both in RAM and ROM, as well as for high speed and versatility. It provides high-quality graphic functions and can be adapted to any size display, physical or virtual.

Users equipped with the Arduino GIGA R1 board and the corresponding Arduino GIGA Display Shield can now seamlessly download and utilize emWin directly through the Arduino IDE. The integration process is user-friendly, allowing developers to focus on crafting visually appealing GUIs.

Whether starting from scratch in the Arduino sketch with emWin and utilizing AppWizard for rapid application development, users can design their applications without any knowledge of the C language since AppWizard automatically generates the necessary code. Advanced users still have the flexibility to add custom code.

To showcase the simplicity of creating applications for Arduino GIGA R1, SEGGER provides an AppWizard example tailored specifically for this model. The demo highlights how easy it is to generate applications, while emphasizing the tool’s capabilities and its seamless integration with the Arduino platform.

Key emWin features are widgets, animations, language management, and motion support. Developers can prototype the GUI on the PC, initiating development even before the target hardware is available. SEGGER’s emWin is said to be “globally embraced by developers for delivering state-of-the-art GUIs for consumer devices and industrial equipment”.

“We are very proud of the GIGA R1 WiFi, our board for ambitious makers with big ideas. And SEGGER’s emWin helps bring out its full potential,“ says Leonardo Cavagnis, firmware engineer at Arduino. “emWin’s AppWizard, together with the Arduino GIGA Display Shield, helps bring brilliant applications to life with ease.”

“We are excited about the integration of emWin into the Arduino platform. The combination of emWin and Arduino opens up new possibilities for designing innovative applications and enriches the overall Arduino experience,” says Dirk Akemann, marketing manager at SEGGER.

segger.com