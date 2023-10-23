Lincoln Binns Product Range

Bent Metal Enclosures

The disconnect between electronic and mechanical design has meant that over the last few years we

have seen an increase in the number of PCB’s that are not designed with a case in mind. We have

seen boards that are odd sized, odd shaped and with connectors on more than two sides. As a result,

standard enclosure solutions are not suitable.

The solution that Lincoln Binns offers is a Zintec steel case that has been laser cut, folded, welded (if

needed), powder coated enclosure. Zintec steel sheet is metal plate that has been electrolytically

coated with a thin layer of Zinc which is both strong and machinable. Various thickness of Zintec is

available depending on the overall size of the finished enclosure.

The advantage of a bent metal enclosure over an extrusion is that sheet metal does not have the

constraints of an extrusion. Using sheet metal allows for very custom sizes and complex shapes

without the expense of a die and a bulk order of material. The other advantage of sheet metal is that

it allows holes, cut-outs, vent patterns to be on six sides of the enclosure in one operation.

Lincoln Binns uses Zintec for its strength properties and its affordability over aluminium but all bent

metal enclosures can be produced from aluminium and anodised if needed.

The design of the case is done in-house by our design team using SolidWorks either from a 3D model

of your board or from us having a board to work from. Additional features included in the design will

be self-clinching stand-offs to mount the board, cut-outs for light pipes and full colour digital printed

artwork.

Download PDF here: