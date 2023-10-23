The winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2023

The Electronics Industry Awards 2023 took place on Thursday 19th October 2023 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden.

This exclusive awards ceremony began with the Product Awards; with the first award of the night, Aerospace Military Defence Product of the Year, which was won by Flight-ready RT PolarFire® FPGA, Microchip Technology and the highly commended was taken home by ADAR300x – Low Power Satcom Terminal Beamformers, Analog Devices Inc. The second award of the night was Automotive Product of the Year. Highly commended was won by Hyperlux™ Automotive Image Sensor Family, onsemi and the winner was RAA270205 High-definition Radar Transceiver, Renesas.

The third award of the night was Display Product of the year, which was won by the maXTouch® Knob on Display™ Touch Controller Family, Microchip Technology and the highly commended went to PanelPilot SGD 43-A DK+, Lascar Electronics.

The next award of the night was Enclosure Product of the Year. Highly commended was Metal industrial box plain door H300xW400xD120 IP66 IK10 RAL 7035, Schneider Electric. The winner of this award was Easy Assembly Electronics Enclosure, CamdenBoss.

Up next, we had the Embedded Solution Product of the Year Award. Highly commended was presented to dsPIC33C MPT Secure Digital Signal Controllers, Microchip Technology and the prestigious winner of this award was Weebit ReRAM IP, Weebit Nano.

The next award was Interconnection Product of the Year. The worthy winner of this award was MAX96717 and MAX96724 – GMSL2™ Serializer and Quad Deserializer for Automotive ADAS Solutions, Analog Devices and the highly commended went to AT Chip Attenuator, Smiths Interconnect.

Our next award of the ceremony was Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year. Taking home highly commended was AVR-IoT Cellular Mini Development Board, Microchip Technology and the winner was Lattice Radiant, Lattice Semiconductor.

Onto the next category of the night, it was the Internet of Things Product of the Year. Taking home the glory was AR0822 Image Sensor, onsemi, and the highly commended was given to Renesas DA1470x Wireless SoC, Renesas Electronics.

Following this award came the Medical Product of the Year. Winning this trophy was AD5940 High Precision, Impedance & Electrochemical Front End, Analog Devices and the highly commended for this award was Excelsys™ FC1500 (Flexicharge), Advanced Energy Industries.

Power Product of the Year Award was up next. The highly commended for this award was XPQR3004PB and XPQ1R004PB, Toshiba Electronics Europe, and taking home the win was Hybrid Power Drive Modules, Microchip Technology.

The next award was Semiconductors Product of the Year. RZ/T2M motor control MPUs, Renesas took first place, whilst Lattice Avant, Lattice Semiconductor was highly commended.

Following on from that award, was the Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year award. Winning this award was IT2800 Graphical Source Measure Unit, ITECH Electronics, and the highly commended went to I3C PurVue Analyzer™, Introspect Technology.

Onto the Business Awards, and our first award here was Academic Support. Highly commended for their joint effort were Tech Lancaster/ ETECH Training, and the winner was Advanced Rework Technology.

The next award was Best Customer Service. Highly commended was won by Advanced Rework Technology Ltd whilst taking home the win was Rochester Electronics.

Up next, we had Distributor of the Year. Highly commended was awarded to Rochester Electronics Ltd, whilst winning first place was DigiKey.

The next award of the night was Electronics Manufacturer of the Year; the highly commended was given to Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, whereas Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS ltd) took home the win.

The next category was Excellence in Innovation, the highly commended was awarded to Keysight Technologies, and the winner was Analog Devices Inc.

The next award was Most Outstanding PR Agency. Highly commended was awarded to BWW Communications, whilst winning first prize was Napier.

Industry Personality was our penultimate award of the night, and this prestigious award was presented to Ricardo “Ding” Yandoc, Nexperia.

The final award of the evening celebrated the wonderful individuals in our industry. The worthy winner of the Rising Star Award, was Symon Franklin, Custom Interconnect.

We would like to congratulate all the winners from this year’s Electronics Industry Awards and thank everyone who attended the event for making it a very special evening.

https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/